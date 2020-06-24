Judy Holthaus

Judith Kay Holthaus, 71, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully at the House at Midland Care Sunday, June 21, 2020.Judy was born February 5, 1949, in Axtel, Kansas, to Walter and Mildred Spielman Lackey. She attended Saints Peter and Paul School, graduating in 1967. Judy earned her RN degree in 1970.On June 27, 1970, Judy and Michael Clinton Holthaus were united in marriage, at Saints Peter and Paul Church and enjoyed almost 50 years together.She had a 40-year career at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, retiring in 2010. Then she became actively involved volunteering for Mary's Choices, helping women choose life for their babies.Judy was a caring, giving, selfless woman which made her the perfect nurse, wife, mother and grandmother.Grateful to have shared her life are her husband, Mike; daughter, Deena Gaddis (Tim), Buckeye AZ; son, Wade Holthaus, Topeka; grandchildren, Katlyn, Haley, Jacob Gaddis, Emma and Molly Holthaus; great-grandson, Mason Gaddis; siblings, Richard Lackey (Layna), Topeka, Lynette House, Eudora KS, Glen Lackey (Becky) Olathe; and Keith Lackey (Lori) Sabetha KS.Judy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jay Lackey.Judy will lie in state from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 NW 46th Street, Topeka KS 66618. The rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 at the Church and live streamed on Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Seneca, Kansas. Masks and social distancing are highly recommended.Memorial contributions may be made to Mary's Choices or Mother Teresa of Calcutta Church and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funera lHome, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.\Condolences may be sent online to