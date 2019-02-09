|
Judy Kay (Anderson) Brown Judy Kay (Anderson) Brown, 78, of Berryton, left this world for her Eternal Home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
Memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Private inurnment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
To view Judy's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019