Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Dove Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Kay (Anderson) Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy Kay (Anderson) Brown Obituary
Judy Kay (Anderson) Brown Judy Kay (Anderson) Brown, 78, of Berryton, left this world for her Eternal Home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

Memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Private inurnment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.

To view Judy's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.