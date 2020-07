Judy Kay Cadwallader, 79, of Topeka, passed away on July 28, 2020 at McCrite Plaza Health Center.Judy will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Monday, August 3rd from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. where her funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Helping Hands Humane Society, or the Ronald McDonald House and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com