Judy Lee Welcher

Judy Lee Welcher Obituary
Judy Lee Welcher Judy Lee Welcher, 65, of Topeka, KS passed away on August 15th, 2019.

Judy was born in Lawrence, KS on September 17th, 1953 to Reuben and Marjorie Welcher. Judy was the second of three children. Judy was a graduate of Topeka High School in 1973.

Judy worked at Jostens in Topeka for over 20 years. In her spare time, Judy was an avid bowler and enjoyed participating in tournaments and league play.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother and younger brother, Robert Eugene Welcher.

She is survived by her son, Robert William Welcher and his wife, Colleen Welcher, of Moore, OK and sister Diana Linder and niece Kayla Linder of Topeka, KS.

Per her final wishes, Judy was cremated.

The family wishes to thank Jordan Bayless and family of Topeka, KS for helping Judy in her final days as well as all medical teams at Stormont Vail and Midland Hospice House in keeping her comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Midland Care Hospice
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
