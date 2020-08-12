Judy Light, 79, of Topeka, Ks, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Judy was born in Topeka, Ks on November 13th, 1940.
Preceded in death, husband, Larry Light, Parents, Paul and Dorothy Garrett, Brothers, James and Gary Garrett. Survivors, daughters, Denise Munoz, Shari (Mel) Ternes, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 14th, with funeral to follow at 11:00 at First Southern Baptist Church 1912 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604. For full obituary go to : www.midwestcremationsociety.com
.