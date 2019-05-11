|
Julie Schalansky Julie Schalansky, 35, of Topeka, passed away on May 9, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening, May 13, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.
A celebration of Julie's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 SW 15th St, Topeka, KS 66604. Private burial will take place at a later date in Smith County.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019