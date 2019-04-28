|
|
June Clarine Coleman June Clarine Coleman, 86, Valley Falls, formerly of Holton, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Midland Care at Linnwood Park Home Plus at Valley Falls.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. Burial will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson County Friends of Hospice and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019