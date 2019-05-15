|
|
June E. Martz June E Martz , 87 years old, of Topeka, Kansas passed over on May 12, 2019 in Baldwin, Kansas.
June was born in Valencia, Kansas on October 18, 1931 to Lynn Boyd Eldridge and Virgie Keeton Eldridge.
June was a Inventory Manager for over 40 years in Retail an Publishing. Recently, she worked as a Grandparent for KNI in Topeka. She was famous for her home grown tomatoes. June married Joe Martz and celebrated over 30 years of marriage prior to his death in 1999. She raised a daughter, June Louise Keener and loved her son-in-law Everett Keener and grandsons Logan Lee Keener, Cody Louis Keener and his wife Jamie M Keener.
She is survived by sister, Evelyn Anderson, brothers, Jack Eldridge and Harold Eldridge. June was preceded in death by her mother, her father and sisters: Marjorie, Mary Jane and Juanita Sue, brothers: Gene, Roy and Audry.
As per her wishes, June was cremated, A celebration of Life will be announced later.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2019