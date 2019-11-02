|
|
June I. Shockey June Irene (Fangman) Shockey, 62, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
June was born October 24, 1957, in Denver, Colorado. She was the daughter of Wilbert Victor "Bill" and Lillian Frances (Olberding) Fangman.
June married Thomas C. "Tom" Shockey on February 28, 1976 in Hiawatha, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include her son, Thom (Amy) Shockey, III of Topeka; her daughter, Una (Justin) Harrison of Pensacola, FL; five grandchildren, Jace, Jordan, Rylee, Samantha and Madison; a great-grandson, Joel; her father, Wilbert Victor "Bill" Fangman of Newton, KS; four sisters, Shirley (Larry) Buller of Houston, TX, Sarah (Bill) Watts of Hutchinson, KS, Mary (Jim) Miller of Newton, KS and Jill Marshall of Rose Hill; her brother, Thomas A. (Candy) Fangman of Park City, KS; and a host of other family and friends.
Cremation is planned. Services: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019