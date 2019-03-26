|
June M. Passmore June M. Passmore, 81, Topeka, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
June was born June 12, 1937 in Holton, the daughter of Irvin and Ara (Bottenberg) Miller. She graduated from Holton High School.
She was employed as a Nursing Assistant with the V.A. Hospital for over 20 years, later at Brewster Place for over 10 years. Most recently she served as a Grandparent at K.N.I.
June married Ed M. Passmore in 1955. They later divorced. Survivors include children, Charles Passmore, Ruidso, NM, Ed (Patricia) Passmore, Junetta Passmore, and Jeff Passmore, all of Topeka; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Miller; and sister, Corolene Davis, all of Topeka. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Merrill Eugene Passmore; sister, Jean Woods; and her companion for over 20 years, Gabriel Gonzalez.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Berryton Baptist church. Private inurnment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019