Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
1934 - 2019
June Nimz Obituary
June Nimz June Ileene Nimz, Topeka, Kansas, passed away August 25, 2019, at the Healthcare Resort of Topeka with her family by her side.

June was born October 21, 1934, in Denton, Kansas to Vernon Hall and Laura Gwendolyn (Young) Rader. After graduating from Denton High School in 1952, June moved to Topeka to begin working at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. On October 10, 1953, June and Charles W. Nimz, Jr. were married.

Babies were always extremely special to June. After the birth of her fourth child, June opened her home to not only caring for her own children but for the babies and children of others for many years. She then worked for Pediatrics, P.A. and retired from Stormont-Vail Hospital. June loved her family, gardening, the KC Royals, KU Basketball and a good garage sale.

Survivors include Charlie, June's husband of 66 years; sons, Charles (Linda), Kevin (Tina); and daughters, Mary Nimz, Julie Schwerdt (Kent); along with 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and number 12 due in December; June's sisters, Sharon Spence, Merry Ann Shepley (Terry), Gwen Sampson (Ronnie) and Betty Threet (Don); and her brother, Gary Steven Rader. June will be truly missed by all.

The family thanks Healthcare Resort of Topeka and Midland Care Hospice for the excellent care given to June in her final days.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 29. A prayer service will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, all at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Private interment will be in Denton Cemetery, Denton, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Topeka Rescue Mission or Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
