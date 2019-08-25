|
Junetta Marie Passmore Junetta Marie Passmore, 60, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Junetta married William Laskey. They later divorced. Survivors include a son, Shawn R. Laskey, Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Ed (Patricia) Passmore, Topeka, Charles Passmore, Ruidoso, NM and Jeff Passmore, Topeka; and several grandchildren.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Berryton Baptist Church. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019