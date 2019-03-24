Home

Junias J. Sudbeck Obituary
Junias J Sudbeck Junias J. Sudbeck, 94, of Seneca, died on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Junias married Agatha M. Haefele on April 25, 1950.

He is survived by wife Agatha of Seneca; a son, Dan (Mary Rose) Sudbeck of Seneca; a daughter, Jo Ann Sudbeck of Hoyt; a sister, Antonia Wassenberg of Seneca; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Rosaries will be prayed 2 and 7 P.M. at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 A.M. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca.

Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
