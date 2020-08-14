1/1
Junior E. Sawyer
1929 - 2020
Junior E. Sawyer, age 90, of Carbondale, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Carbondale. Junior was born November 7, 1929 in Topeka the son of Elmer and Ellen (Guffey) Sawyer. Junior graduated from Soldier High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked at DuPont in Tecumseh for over 19 years. He then worked at Reliable Car Shop. Junior also worked at the 37th Street Walmart as a greeter for over 15 years. He was preceded in death by a son, William Rawlings in 2010; three daughters, June Sawyer in 2005, Christina Kennedy in 1997 and Linda Noell in 2011; three brothers, Henry, Wilbur and James and a sister, Agnes. He is survived by three daughters, Leona (David) Crain of Carbondale, Ginger Lane of Park Hill, Missouri and Cheryl (Jim) Whitney of Sebring, Florida and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at davidsonfuneral.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
