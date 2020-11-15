1/1
Junior L. Clark
Junior L. Clark, 87, of Wamego, Kansas passed away November 12, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas.

Junior was born September 8, 1933 in Beloit, Kansas, the son of Leland and Hazel (Campbell) Clark. He attended school in Beloit and graduated from Beloit High School in 1952.

On February 7, 1954, Junior was united in marriage to Kathleen Studer at the Zion Lutheran Church in Beloit. He was preceded in death by Kathleen on May 28, 2018. To this union were born five children. He is survived by those five children: Jeanne Bowen (Ed) of Wamego, KS, Jennifer Oskarson (Dan) of Wamego, KS, Jay Clark (Kim) of Wamego, KS, Jeff Clark (Cindy) of Wichita, KS, and Janelle Wolf (Bill) of Manhattan , KS; 10 grandchildren: Adam Bowen (Abby), Amy Stubblefield (Aaron), Ann Ten Eyck (Mark), Emily Humm (Andrew), Will Clark (Sydney), Nicole Clark, Tyler Clark, Hallie Kristalyn (Seth), Hayden Wolf (Andrea), Elise Wolf; and 9 great-grandchildren: Bradley, Aubrey, and CC Bowen, Avery and Myles Stubblefield, Cara and Cameron Ten Eyck, Gwendolyn Kristalyn Hannah Humm. He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Emmot, and a brother Donald Clark.

For the majority of his working career Junior was the General Manager of Wamego Telephone Company now WTC, from 1960-1998. He also served on WTC's Board of Directors for 58 years. During his sixty years in Wamego, Junior served and dedicated his time to many activities in the community. He served on many boards, including the Wamego Recreation Commission, Wamego Country Club, and First National Bank. He also served as the Mayor of Wamego as well as being selected Citizen of the Year.

Junior had a passion for golf. If he wasn't at home he could be found on the course. He was club champion numerous times. This passion for golf was passed down through the generations. He and Kathleen seldom missed any game, program, or birthday of any of the grandkids as well as great-grandkids. He was definitely a family man as well as a loving husband.

Junior will lie in-state Sunday, November 29th from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. A private burial will be at Wamego City Cemetery . A celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church, or, Wamego Community Foundation Junior & Kathleen Clark Memorial. These will be distributed according to needs of the community of Wamego. These may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego KS 66547. Junior L. Clark

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home of Alma - Alma
206 Kansas Ave.
Alma, KS 66401
785-765-2232
