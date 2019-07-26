|
|
Junior Ray Myers Junior Ray Myers, age 89, of Topeka, Kansas, died Wed., July 24, 2019 at Tammy the Pro Home Plus, Topeka, KS.
Ray is survived by his wife, Wanda, Topeka; son, Brad Myers (Amy), Urbana, MO; daughters, Cherida DeWitt, Osage City, KS; Nancy Escalante, Topeka; brother, Lewis Myers, Hastings, NE; sister, Sylvia Kell, OR; 9 Grandchildren; 18 Great grandchildren & 1 Great great granddaughter.
Visitation is Monday from 1-2:30 pm at Melby Mortuary, Mankato and graveside services at 3:00 pm at the Burr Oak Cemetery, Burr Oak, KS. The family suggests memorials to in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.melbymortuary.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019