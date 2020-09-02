1/1
Karalee Kay (Larson) Fisher
1953 - 2020
Karalee Kay (Larson) Fisher, 67, of Silver Lake, KS, joyfully entered the presence of her Savior on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, John, of the home; her sister Jan (Jay) Smith, of Elgin, IL; brother Galen (Arleta) Larson, of Athol, KS; and sister Lea (J.D. II) Norcross, of Champaign, IL. Karalee and John's legacy includes daughter Laurel (Terence) Harris, of Topeka, KS; son Christian (Cheryl) Fisher, of Spartanburg, SC; son Lars (Christy) Fisher, of Silver Lake, KS; daughter Addie (David) Juedes, of Topeka, KS; daughter Allegra Fisher, of New York, NY; son Isaac Fisher, of Fort Collins, CO; son Peder (Katarina) Fisher, of Auburn, KS; daughter Charis Fisher, of Baltimore, MD; fifteen grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka, KS (fbctopeka.com). Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. before the services at the church. Interment will be Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, 160 Road and J Road, Athol, Smith County, KS. In lieu of flowers, Karalee asked memorial gifts be given to Williamstown Assembly of God (williamstownag.org), or to All Nations KC (allnations.us). Gifts, marked "in honor of Karalee Fisher," may be sent care of Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66608 (davidsonfuneral.com).

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
September 1, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Heaven has gained a real saint! Thank you for writing such a personal obituary and honoring her life. I'm so glad I got to visit with her two times recently. I will continue to pray for the whole family. I will miss her friendship, but know that we'll be reunited again. With our love, Christy and Kent Vincent
Christy Vincent
Friend
September 1, 2020
Karalee was a jewel, always enjoyed time spent with her, and adore all her children, who are amazing!!! Many hugs and prayers for the family. Wish I could be there to celebrate her life, but know my heart and thoughts are with you❤❤
Kathy Hodges
Family
September 1, 2020
She was always so pleasant to be around, you felt comfortable, loved. Helped me feel like a member of Gods Williamstown family. 1Thess. 4:13-18
Shirley Fizer
September 1, 2020
What a beautiful lady inside and out. I know you lived a full life in service to the Lord and to your family. I always loved conversations with you.
Amanda Concannon
Friend
September 1, 2020
With lots of love and prayers
Joni and Ed Patterson
Friend
September 1, 2020
Karalee portrayed a life well lived. She was ready to meet Jesus and would desire it for ALL. Before my husband and I went On a mission trip to Scotland, Karalee gifted me with a beautiful handmade outfit. I proudly wore it to church.
Ellen Newlin
Friend
