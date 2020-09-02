Karalee Kay (Larson) Fisher, 67, of Silver Lake, KS, joyfully entered the presence of her Savior on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, John, of the home; her sister Jan (Jay) Smith, of Elgin, IL; brother Galen (Arleta) Larson, of Athol, KS; and sister Lea (J.D. II) Norcross, of Champaign, IL. Karalee and John's legacy includes daughter Laurel (Terence) Harris, of Topeka, KS; son Christian (Cheryl) Fisher, of Spartanburg, SC; son Lars (Christy) Fisher, of Silver Lake, KS; daughter Addie (David) Juedes, of Topeka, KS; daughter Allegra Fisher, of New York, NY; son Isaac Fisher, of Fort Collins, CO; son Peder (Katarina) Fisher, of Auburn, KS; daughter Charis Fisher, of Baltimore, MD; fifteen grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka, KS (fbctopeka.com
). Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. before the services at the church. Interment will be Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, 160 Road and J Road, Athol, Smith County, KS. In lieu of flowers, Karalee asked memorial gifts be given to Williamstown Assembly of God (williamstownag.org
), or to All Nations KC (allnations.us
). Gifts, marked "in honor of Karalee Fisher," may be sent care of Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66608 (davidsonfuneral.com
).