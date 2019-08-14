Home

Lauer Funeral Home
212 South 4th Street
Seneca, KS 66538
(785) 336-2101
Karen A. (Boeding) Henry

Karen A. (Boeding) Henry Obituary
Karen A. (Boeding) Henry Karen A. Henry, 78, of Seneca, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.

On August 1, 1959 Karen married Daniel Henry.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; and her children, Mike, Doug, Rick, Lori, Pat, Allen, Fred and Jolene.

Rosaries: 2 and 7 P.M., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial: 2 P.M. Friday, August 16th at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca.

Memorials: Sts. Peter and Paul School and/or COINS for a Cause.

To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
