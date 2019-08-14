|
Karen A. (Boeding) Henry Karen A. Henry, 78, of Seneca, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.
On August 1, 1959 Karen married Daniel Henry.
She is survived by her husband, Dan; and her children, Mike, Doug, Rick, Lori, Pat, Allen, Fred and Jolene.
Rosaries: 2 and 7 P.M., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial: 2 P.M. Friday, August 16th at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca.
Memorials: Sts. Peter and Paul School and/or COINS for a Cause.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019