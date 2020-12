Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Ann (Allen) Hewitt met her savior on November 27, 2020. She was the daughter of Tresa Bethine (Newsham) Allen and Lynn Eugene Allen of Oneida.



She married Kendall Hewitt on July 12, 1963 They had three children Randy (Debbie) Hewitt of Topeka, Mark Hewitt of Sabetha and Michelle (Brad) Stolzenberger of Morrill. She also had six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.



A family graveside service is planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store