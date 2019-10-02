Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Karen E. Ostrander

Karen E. Ostrander Obituary
Karen E. Ostrander Karen Elizabeth (Umscheid) Ostrander, 71, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

She was born October 12, 1947, in Westmoreland, Kansas, the daughter of Charles Edward and Elizabeth Louise (Aubert) Umscheid. She was a graduate of Hayden High School.

Karen was employed by the State of Kansas until retiring.

She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, of Topeka.

Survivors include her sister, Catherine "Cathy" I. Sawyer, Topeka; her brother, Lawrence Raymond Umscheid, Topeka; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Charles Umscheid; and infant brother, Gerard Joseph Umscheid.

Karen enjoyed sewing and created and sold her quilts she made.

Honoring her request, cremation is planned. No services are scheduled. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to , 3625 SW 29th Street, Topeka, KS 66614. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
