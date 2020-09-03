1/1
Karen Elaine (Alumbaugh) Simpson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Elaine (Alumbaugh) Simpson, 73, of Topeka, Kansas, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend passed away on September 2, 2020. Karen was born on January 24, 1947 in Topeka, Kansas to Clarence ("Red") and Geraldine ("Gerry") Alumbaugh. Karen graduated from Topeka High School in 1965 and from Washburn University with a degree in English in 1969. While attending Washburn, Karen actively participated in the Alpha Phi sorority and met her future husband, Steven E. Simpson of Topeka, Kansas.

In December of 1970, Steve and Karen wed. They spent several years "on the road" with Steve's baseball career, enjoying states such as Texas and Hawaii and making friends along the way. Steve and Karen were later blessed with two children, Ryan and Kelly.

Karen spent most of her career at Washburn University working in the Kinesiology Department, Career and Employment Services, and the English Department from which she retired in 2017. She enjoyed creating art, reading, watching TV shows such as Castle and Friends, decorating for Christmas, and buying special gifts for her family and friends. More than anything, she loved watching her three granddaughters grow and shine. She spent many years happily attending band concerts, dance recitals, and gymnastics meets for "her girls" and loved watching shows, baking, coloring, painting, drinking Frappuccinos, and shopping with them.

Karen is survived by her two children, Ryan Simpson and his wife Tedi, Kelly Law and her husband Justin; sister Christine "Chris" Alumbaugh, and nephew Jeff Shappard and his wife Meg; three granddaughters, Emma Simpson, Abby Simpson, and Kherington Law; and grandniece and grandnephew, Miles and Juniper Shappard. She was preceded in death by husband Steve, father Clarence, and mother Geraldine.

Karen will lie in state from 9am-5pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS. Visitors are welcome, but family will not be present. Graveside services will be 10am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks must be worn if attending the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Condolences may be left online at www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved