Karen I. Hesseltine Karen I. Hesseltine, 70, of Overbrook, KS, died October 11, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care Center, Topeka, KS. She was the daughter of Merlin C. Bevitt and Doris N (Parrish) Bevitt. Karen grew up and was a lifelong resident of the Overbrook, KS area, graduating from Overbrook Rural High School with the class of 1967.
Karen was a Teacher's Aide at Overbrook Grade School and Scranton grade School from 1980 to her retirement in 2012.
Karen was a courageous fighter and had a strong spirit. She battled her health for over twelve years never letting it slow her down and always more worried about someone else's well-being. She loved the outdoors and the wildlife she would see. She spent many hours at the window taking pictures of birds and any other animals that she could. Her grandchildren and children's sporting events were never missed. She spent many hours at baseball games, wrestling, or a track meet. Karen loved her family dearly, including her extended family. She rarely missed a birthday with a card or a phone call for nephews, nieces or any other family.
On October 19, 1968 Karen was united in marriage to James Hesseltine in Topeka, KS. They celebrated Fifty years of marriage this past year.
Karen is survived by two sons, Tim (Beth) Hesseltine, Andover, KS, Kevin (Shawna) Hesseltine, Topeka, KS; her father, Merlin C. Bevitt, Burlingame, KS; a brother, Steve Bevitt and his wife, Lora, Burlingame, KS; and four grandchildren, Jordan, Hunter, Maura, Nathan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Hesseltine; mother, Doris Bevitt; and her mother and father-in-law Ralph and Allene Hesseltine.
Graveside memorial services for Karen and her husband James will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Overbrook Cemetery, Overbrook, KS. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Midland Hospice Care c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019