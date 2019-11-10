Home

Karen (Lewis) Kelly

Karen (Lewis) Kelly Karen (Lewis) Kelly, 79, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Karen was born December 21, 1939 in Frankfort, KS; the daughter of Clyde and Myrtle Lewis.

Karen graduated from Frankfort High School. She married Floyd Kelly on July 28, 1988 in Las Vegas, NV. She was employed by KPL Gas Service for many years.

Survivors include three sons, Mark Taylor of Edwardsville, KS, Scott Taylor (Stephanie Spilker) of Katy, TX, and Keith Taylor (Katie) of Spring Hill, KS and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd Kelly (August 2, 2015); and several brothers and sisters.

Karen enjoyed traveling, camping, scoring her beloved Royals games on TV, spending time with grandchildren, hitting the casinos and providing restaurant servers with frank, unsolicited critique.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS. Interment will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to at . To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
