"April 18th, 2020, Karen Lyming, 64, of Speedway, Indiana passed away after fighting pancreatic cancer.



She was born to Betty and David Meek, September 17, in Coffeyville, Kansas. She is survived by her father, her brothers Rod and Randy Meek, their families, 13 children, 17 grandchildren, and her partner, Mike Walker.



To help honor Karen's memory please consider donating to the GoFundMe "Karen Meek Lyming Memorial Fund".



