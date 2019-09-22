|
Karen Sue (Andrews) Bowman Karen Sue (Andrews) Bowman, 78, passed away on September 19, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 8, 1941, the daughter of Eugene Madison Andrews and Loretta Irene Andrews; they precede her in death. She graduated from Topeka High and from the Kansas State Board of Cosmetology. She worked for Grainger Inc. and retired after 25 years of service. She later worked for the State of Kansas Highway Patrol Headquarters.
Karen was preceded in death by her loving son, Ellis Ray DuPree II, who died December 13, 1979. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Andrews and Kenneth "Gus" Andrews, and a sister, Donna Losey.
Karen is survived by her husband, Charles Bowman; sisters, Marjorie (Elwyn) Long, Mattie Saturley, Sonja (Billy) Link and Cheryle (Tom) Boyle. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be at 1:00p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery & Chapel, 4700 SW 17th, Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019