|
|
Karl E. Hummel Karl E. Hummel, 86, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully in the home, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born January 5, 1934, in Topeka. Initially meeting when young children, he married his childhood sweetheart on May 31, 1953, and was married for 66 years. He retired from AT&T with 20 years on August 12, 1986. He also enjoyed working at Stephens Cycle, where he was a manager; and for most of his life he was an avid cyclist.
It was at this time he helped form and was a founding charter member of what is now Kaw Valley Bicycle Club in 1971. He enjoyed biking in cross country trails all across America. He loved participating in and watching other sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar, a local dentist, and his wife, Pearl (Clang) Hummel; his son, Karl Lennox Hummel, who passed while engaged in his life love, cycling; and Deanna Hummel Rose, who passed in the line of duty as a law enforcement officer.
He is survived by his children, Debbie Kossler, of Belgrade, Montana; Lynda Horinek, of Topeka; Patrick Hummel, of Topeka; Scott Hummel, of Topeka; Dixie Phillips, of Mankato, Kansas; his wife, Patricia of the home; and beloved Schnauzer, Rosie. He also has ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many friends.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time. So please no flowers; and any donations may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society, Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020