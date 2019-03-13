|
Karla K. Ginter Karla Kay Ginter, 76, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Dover Federated Church, 13442 SW 57th St., Dover, KS 66420. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019