Karleen D. Kelly Obituary
Karleen D. Kelly Karleen D. Kelly, 88, of Topeka, formerly of Maple Hill, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.

She was born November 15, 1930, in St. Marys, Kansas, the daughter of Bill and Blanch (Fauerbach) Wild. She was a graduate of Rossville High School.

She was a member of Maple Hill United Methodist Church.

Karleen married Bob Kelly. He preceded her in death. Survivors include four children, Denise Taylor, Lebanon, MO, Angela Brokmann, Louisville, KY, Roger (Kim) Brokmann, Steve Brokmann, Kathy Murrow, all of Topeka; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bill (Kay) Wild, St. Mary's, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Karleen enjoyed spending time with family and sewing.

Cremation is planned. A graveside ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., Today, July 31, 2019 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Maple Hill, KS. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
