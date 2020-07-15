Karlos (Karl) Von Feldt, 82, Topeka, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House.
He was born August 1, 1937 in Hays, Kansas to Frank G. and Angela (Weigel) Von Feldt.
He attended grade school at Vincent, Kansas and graduated from Victoria High School in 1955.
He married Martha Sue Patzner, Claflin, on May 29, 1961 at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, formally known as St. Fidelis Church, commonly known as the Cathedral of the Plains, in Victoria, Kansas.
Karl managed or owned service stations in Victoria, Topeka and Meriden. His first station was a Standard Station in Victoria. Before retiring, he owned and operated Karl's K-4 Standard in Meriden. Karl was a member of the Kansas National Guard. He is a 4th Degree in the Knights of Columbus. He and his wife Sue are long time parishioners at St. Aloysius Church in Meriden. Karl was an avid gardener and collector of clocks.
Survivors include his wife Sue, three sons, Rick of San Diego, Doug and wife Alyson of Lawrence and Jeff and wife Cindy of Olathe. He is a grandfather to Jacob, Sophia (Horner), Meredith and Aidan, children of Doug and Alyson, and Haley (Cunningham) and Megan (Jacobus), children of Jeff and Cindy. Karl was the youngest of eleven children. Karl is survived by one sister, Charlotte Sanders of Wichita. He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, Winifreda Beckwith, Isabelle Standley, Alma Sherlock, Mabel Hayes and Mary Louise Dreiling, two brothers, Art and Leo and two infant brothers, Ernest and Charles.
Services will be at 11:00 am Thursday, July 16 at St. Aloysius Church in Meriden. Mass will be preceded by a rosary beginning at 10:30 am. Due to Covid-19, masks and distancing will be required. A private inurnment will be at the St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria, Kansas at a later date. Friends are encouraged to offer support at Karl's memorial site at https://www.barnettfamilyfh.com/obituary/karl-vonfeldt
Memorials are suggested to St. Aloysius Church, Meriden or the Midland Hospice House, 120 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or online at https://www.midlandcareconnection.org/get-involved/support-our-work/waystogive/donate-online