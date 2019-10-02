Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Karman Eugene Hoppens

Karman Eugene Hoppens Obituary
Karman Eugene Hoppens Karman Eugene Hoppens, 60, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away September 29, 2019 at the University of Kansas St. Francis Campus. Karman was born on January 30, 1959 in San Diego, California to Dale and Marlene Fabor Hoppens. Karman graduated from Highland Park High School where he went to work as a factory receiver for Meadow Gold Milk Company. He married Tracy Hoppens in 1978 where they later divorced but still kept a very close friendship.

Karman enjoyed building stuff and doing carpentry work, mechanics, and enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Karmen is preceded in death by both of his parents and his sister Rose Marie Doucette.

He is survived by his step father Melvin Middendorf; sons, Brandon (Chelsea Lake) Hoppens and Travis Hoppens; Brother, Terry Middendorf; and sisters Laurie Pfister and Melissa Middendorf; his ex-wife Tracy Hoppens; and his five grandchildren, Faith Hoppens, Essence Hoppens, Noah Lake, Ky'lee Hoppens, and Ky'son Hoppens

Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
