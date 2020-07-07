1/1
Kathaleen Christen Ann Garcia
Kathaleen Christen Ann Garcia, 46, of Haltom City, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Due to the circumstance surrounding COVID-19 space will be limited allowing for family members to be seated. Masks must be worn, and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia. A rosary will be prayed thirty minutes prior to the service time. Private interment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
