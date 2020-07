Kathaleen Christen Ann Garcia, 46, of Haltom City, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.Due to the circumstance surrounding COVID-19 space will be limited allowing for family members to be seated. Masks must be worn, and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia. A rosary will be prayed thirty minutes prior to the service time. Private interment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka.To view the full obituary and to leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com