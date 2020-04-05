|
Katherine Elizabeth (Kelly) Galbraith, age 97, of Topeka, passed away at home April 2, 2020 surrounded by family.
She was born March 10, 1923 in Topeka, the daughter of George and Mary Kelly. Katherine grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High School in 1941. Katherine married her childhood sweetheart Frank O. Galbraith in Chicago on October 10, 1942.
They enjoyed big band music and were active members in multiple dance clubs and bridge groups. They enjoyed travel and time with family. Their greatest joy was when the grandchildren walked in the home and brought sunshine with them. Katherine instilled her love of travel in her children with extended family vacations which included Disneyland and Disney World. The trips continued as the children became adults and the grandchildren arrived. For many years Katherine volunteered for the and served as Chairwoman of the Topeka Annual Cancer Fund drive. Katherine served as a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout troop leader. Katherine was a long time member and former president of Topeka PEO Chaper FI and the Topeka Knife and Fork Club. In her later years Katherine served on the Board of Directors of the Capper Foundation. Katherine was active with First Presbyterian Church of Topeka and formally served as a deacon.
Katherine is survived by her sons Frank (Karen), John (Dana), and Tom (Kris), all of Wichita and daughter Susan McKenzie (Scott) of Topeka. Other survivors include ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews; a brother, Robert Kelly of Tumwater, Washington, and her sister-in-law, Darlene Young of Reno, Nevada. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, on May 20, 2016; her brothers John Kelly, Tom Kelly, and George Kelly.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, private grave side services are planned with a memorial service at a later date. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Capper Foundation, Topeka Rescue Mission, or First Presbyterian Church of Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020