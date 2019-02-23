|
|
Katherine R. Hanson Katherine Rose Hanson, 66, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St Francis Hospital in Topeka, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church on Monday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24th at Davidson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the rosary.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019