Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Katherine Hanson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine R. Hanson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine R. Hanson Obituary
Katherine R. Hanson Katherine Rose Hanson, 66, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St Francis Hospital in Topeka, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church on Monday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24th at Davidson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the rosary.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now