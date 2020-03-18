|
|
Kathleen Dorst
Kathleen Ann (Whalen) Dorst, born February 11, 1947 to Richard and Celeste Whalen, in Hannibal, MO. She passed away March 15, 2020. She married Bob in August of 1969. Kathleen was a Legal Assistant for law firms throughout Johnson County and Topeka. She retired from Health Stabilization Fund in Topeka. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She had been a lector and Eucharistic minister in several Catholic churches and was devoted to Divine Mercy.
She was preceded in death by Richard and Celeste Whalen and brother Dick. Survivors are husband Bob; daughters Rebecca(Josh) Bass and Sarah(Chris) Funke; 2 brothers; 3 sisters-in-law; six grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers donations to Wyandotte Pregnancy Center, 3021 N 54th Street, KC, KS 66104. www.wyandottepregnancyclinic.org
KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020