Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Wilmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Jane Wilmore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Jane Wilmore Obituary
Kathleen Jane Wilmore Kathleen Jane Wilmore, 70, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Kathleen was an active member of the Topeka community and served for over 35 years as a teacher and media specialist for Topeka Public Schools, USD 501.

As per Kathleen's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kids' Storytime Programs c/o Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Kathleen's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -