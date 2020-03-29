|
|
Kathleen Jane Wilmore Kathleen Jane Wilmore, 70, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Kathleen was an active member of the Topeka community and served for over 35 years as a teacher and media specialist for Topeka Public Schools, USD 501.
As per Kathleen's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kids' Storytime Programs c/o Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020