Kathleen M. (Ogle) Ronnebaum

Kathleen M. (Ogle) Ronnebaum Obituary
Kathleen M. (Ogle) Ronnebaum Kathleen Ogle Ronnebaum, 69, of Baileyville, Kansas passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 7, 2019 at the family farm home, northwest of St. Benedict. Kathleen (Kate) suffered from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) since early 2016.

Kathleen was born on March 12, 1950 in Stafford, Kansas, daughter of Virgil and Esther Carter Ogle.

She and Elmer Ronnebaum were married on October 30, 1976 at St. Mary's Church in St. Benedict, Kansas.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Elmer; a son David, Lawrence, Kansas, and daughter Sarah, Washington, DC; and her siblings, Nancy Ogle of Wichita and Mark Ogle of Lawrence.

A Prayer Service will be prayed at Lauer Funeral Home on Friday, May 10th at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Benedict. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be left in Kathleen's memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church and/or the Seneca public Library.

Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019
