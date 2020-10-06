Kathleen Ruth Calhoon, known lovingly as Gma Kay, passed away October 2, 2020.
Kay was born in Topeka on May 10, 1943, to parents Lloyd and Bertha Saylor (Brittain). She graduated from Topeka High School in 1961. Kay retired from Stormont Vail Hospital in 2009.
Kay married the love of her life, Richard Lee Calhoon, in Lawrence on April 9, 1965. To this union were born two sons, Brian S. Calhoon and Gregg A. Calhoon.
The wife of a Navy man, Kay and Richard raised Brian and Gregg in multiple locations, including California, the state of Washington and Chicago. Upon Richard's retirement in 1980, the family settled back home in Topeka.
Kay had many joys in life, a contagious smile that would brighten a room and she'd help any friend. She enjoyed her bible studies, her Cheez-Its and Coke and hosted weekly card games. Trips to Wal-Mart were a favorite activity, where she'd wander the aisles for hours on end. A trip to a Casino was among her favorite joys, as was her dog, Scout.
She was especially passionate about her Kansas Jayhawks. Kay was a long-time member of the Topeka Jayhawk Club.
But nothing in her long and happy life mattered more to her than her two granddaughters, Reagan and Rhen Calhoon. Gma Kay was their biggest fan, attending every basketball, tennis and other games played by the girls. Gma would not only be in the stands, she'd always hand out her famous homemade cinnamon hard candies.
Gma Kay's love for her granddaughters extended beyond their athletic endeavors. Reagan and Rhen could text her anytime, and she'd always respond, helping them and supporting them through every life event.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Richard (2002).
She is survived by her son Brian, his wife, Stacey, and granddaughters Reagan and Rhen. Kay's also survived by son Gregg and his wife Carmen. A sister, JoAnn Saylor Hazzard Howard, also survives.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Cancer Society
, 1315 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, KS, 66604.
A memorial service will be at 11:00am, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka. A visitation will be held the evening prior at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.