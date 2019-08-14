|
Kathryn "Kathy" Coffman Overbook--Kathy Coffman, 61, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas.
Kathy is survived by her husband Dana Coffman of the home; her three daughters, Jodi (LeRoy) Anderson of Overbrook, Jamie (Daniel) Whitmore of Perry and Shelli (Kyle) Ribelin of Hoyt; her sister, Jean Talbott of Fairview, Texas; and three grandchildren with one on the way.
Funeral services for Kathy will be at 10:30am on Saturday, August 17 at the Overbrook United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Overbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook United Methodist Church or Help House, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Full obit and online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019