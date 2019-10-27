Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryan Mortuary & Crematory Inc
137 North Eighth Street
Salina, KS 67401
(785) 825-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Breer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn J. "Kathy" Breer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn J. "Kathy" Breer Obituary
Kathryn J. "Kathy" Breer Kathryn "Kathy" J. Breer, 72, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 23, 2019 in Salina, KS. Kathy was born November 14, 1946 in Topeka, KS to Herbert and Mertie (Bramlett) Whitehead. Kathy graduated from Silver Lake High School in Silver Lake, KS in 1964. On November 15, 1969 she married Larry Breer. They raised 1 daughter Debbie. She had a

40+year banking career. She also loved going to KSU Women's Basketball games, making quilts and other crafts. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Debbie (Derek) Swingle; 4 siblings, Bob (Sharyl) Whitehead; Barbara (Mike) Crump; Phyllis (Dennis) Dolechek; Jim (Barbara) Whitehead and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Tuesday October 29th from 4-8pm with the rosary being said at 6 pm at Ryan Mortuary. The funeral will be held at St Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church on

Wednesday October 30th at 2pm. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Salina or St Mary's Church in care of Ryan Mortuary Salina. On Line condolence visit www.ryanmortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now