Kathryn J. "Kathy" Breer Kathryn "Kathy" J. Breer, 72, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 23, 2019 in Salina, KS. Kathy was born November 14, 1946 in Topeka, KS to Herbert and Mertie (Bramlett) Whitehead. Kathy graduated from Silver Lake High School in Silver Lake, KS in 1964. On November 15, 1969 she married Larry Breer. They raised 1 daughter Debbie. She had a
40+year banking career. She also loved going to KSU Women's Basketball games, making quilts and other crafts. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Debbie (Derek) Swingle; 4 siblings, Bob (Sharyl) Whitehead; Barbara (Mike) Crump; Phyllis (Dennis) Dolechek; Jim (Barbara) Whitehead and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Tuesday October 29th from 4-8pm with the rosary being said at 6 pm at Ryan Mortuary. The funeral will be held at St Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church on
Wednesday October 30th at 2pm. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Salina or St Mary's Church in care of Ryan Mortuary Salina. On Line condolence visit www.ryanmortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019