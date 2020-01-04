|
Kathryn Louise Axelton Kathryn Louise Axelton, 86, Topeka, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Survivors include her children, Ron (Shelley) Axelton, Sharon (Rick) Moore, Karen (Tom) Arney, and Sherryl (Mark) Coufal-Ferretti; nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will 10:00am Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30-7:00pm Monday, January 6, 2020 at Parker-Price Reception Center. Trinity Lutheran Church, Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 725 SW Buchanan St, Topeka, KS 66606. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Kathryn's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020