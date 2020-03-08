Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Kathryn Iliff
Dr. Kathryn M. Iliff, age 97, of Topeka, KS, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Topeka.

Dr. Iliff was born on April 1, 1922, in Topeka, the daughter of Theodore and Kathryn (McAuliffe) Iliff. She was a graduate of Topeka High School and St. Mary College in Leavenworth, KS. She earned an M.S. degree from Kansas State College, Emporia, and a doctorate from the University of Denver. She was also licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Illinois. Dr. Iliff was a Professor of Accountancy at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL for thirty years. Other teaching positions included professorships at DePaul University in Chicago, IL and Loretto Heights College in Denver, CO. She was predeceased by two brothers, Theodore and Richard. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Dr. Iliff was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Cremation has taken place. A private inurnment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.

Cremation has taken place. A private inurnment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.

Memorial contributions can be made out to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and can be mailed or left with Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit Dr. Iliff's memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Services entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
