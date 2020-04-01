Home

Kathy Anne Tvrdik

Kathy Anne Tvrdik Obituary
Kathy Anne Tvrdik Kathy Anne Tvrdik, 70, of Valley Falls, KS, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home. Kathy lost her courageous battle to cancer with family by her side.

Private Family Funeral Service will be at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. Burial will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Kathy will lie in state at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020. Memorials may be given to the ASPCA Animal Rescue or Jefferson County Humane Society. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website. Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
