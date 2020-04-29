Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Katie Grace Hennessey


1994 - 2020
Katie Grace Hennessey Obituary
Katie Grace Hennessey Katie Grace Hennessey, age 25, left her home on earth to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on April 26. She left a loving, extended family: parents, Steve and Lori; sister, Kristin McHolan and husband, Larry, nephews Logan and Mason and niece, Madison; sister, Stephanie; grandparents Steve and Nelta Hennessey; Aunt Stacey and Uncle Lance (Kinsey), cousin Austin and wife Megan; Aunt Jan (Mason) and cousin Riley; Uncle Pat and Aunt Olga (Hennessey), cousins Jessica and Elizabeth; grandparents, Merrill and Janet Pedersen; Uncle Mark and Aunt Donna (Pedersen), cousins Jenna and Josh. She was preceded in death by her sister Sara and her brother Matthew.

Throughout her years in the Shawnee Heights District, Katie had wonderful teachers, paras and classmates. Katie may have lost her ability to speak, but she spoke volumes with her beautiful brown eyes, sweet smiles, silly giggles and pouts. Katie and her immediate family are members of Faith Lutheran Church, Topeka.

Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be given to the MLD Foundation, 21345 Miles Drive, West Linn, OR 97068-2878 or Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604.

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka is assisting the family.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
