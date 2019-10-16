|
Katy Zeller Marlene "Katy" Zeller, 77, of Maple Hill, Kansas, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab Center in Topeka. She was a long-time resident of the area.
Katy was born on January 9, 1942, in Rural Paxico, Kansas, the daughter of Francis M. and Mary M. Deiter Zeller. She attended local schools and graduated in 1960 from Paxico High School.
Katy worked for the State of Kansas in the SRS department for 35 years. She worked the in welfare payment processing and claims.
Katy married Leo Hutley. They were later divorced.
Katy is survived by her son; Greg (Geri) Hutley, Topeka; her grandchildren, Valery (John) Noll, Hayden, Colorado, and Michael Riley, Topeka; her great grandchildren Jonathan, Ethan, Hunter and Ella; her siblings, Carmen Hiegert, Paxico, and Ronald "Rocky" Zeller, Wamego; her god-daughter, Marilynn Hiegert; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her companion Fred L. Mathies in 2018, her brother, Herb Zeller and her brother-in-law, Eugene Hiegert.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newbury, Kansas. The family will greet friends following the graveside committal at a luncheon held at the church. They suggest memorial contributions to Topeka Humane Society or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home in Alma. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019