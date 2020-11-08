Kay A. Brown, 77, of Olathe, Kansas passed away on November 4, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1943 to Chester and Stasie Makovec in Strong City, KS. Kay is survived by her Son, Jeff Brown of Kansas City, KS; Daughter, Jennifer Miller of Olathe, KS; Grandsons, Justin and Lucas King; and Sisters, Arlene Evans and Charlote Casey. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 5:30-7:00PM at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062. Graveside services will be Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11:00AM at St. Anthony Cemetery, Strong City, KS. To view the full obituary, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com