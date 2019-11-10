|
|
Kay F. Southard Kay F. Southard, 78, of Topeka, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at First Congregational Church, 1701 SW Collins Ave, Topeka, KS 66604. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit
www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019