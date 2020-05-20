|
Keaton Blair Knutsen Keaton Blair Knutsen, 20, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born September 5, 1999 in Topeka, the son of Michael Schecher and Yevette Knutsen-Schuetz.
Keaton attended Shawnee Heights High School and Horton High School. He was employed by BLM.
Survivors include his father, Michael "Mike" Schecher of Horton, his mother, Yevette Knutsen-Schuetz of Topeka, his siblings, Kelcey Schuetz of Topeka, Trista Schuetz of Topeka, his nieces and nephews, Trenton, Phoenix and Bryleigh, his paternal grandfather, Charles Schecher, his maternal grandparents, Don Knutsen and Nancy Crider all of Horton and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Keaton was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Bernetta Schecher.
Keaton will lie in state from Noon - 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Cremation will follow and private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020