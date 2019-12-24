|
|
Keith A. Cushing Keith A. Cushing, age 69, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Topeka.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Friday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with a visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019