Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Keith Cushing
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Cushing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith A. Cushing


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith A. Cushing Obituary
Keith A. Cushing Keith A. Cushing, age 69, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Topeka.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Friday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with a visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -