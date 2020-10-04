1/1
Keith A. Weckwerth
Keith A. Weckwerth 57,Topeka, Kansas passed away 08-30-2020 at his home. Born 04-27-1963 to James W. Weckwerth and Mary Ann Weckwerth in Emporia Kansas. Keith had 3 siblings Carol Ziegler and Doug Weckwerth, surviving and Debra Lowry, deceased.

Keith and Penny Finley married, had 3 sons Austin, Scott and Rusty, they survive. Keith and Penny later divorced.

Keith has several surviving Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Keith graduated Seaman High School and work several jobs through the years.

Topeka was home for Keith where he lived his whole life. He was cremated, Interment at later date.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
